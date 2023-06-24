Flood: Stop building houses on waterways, REDAN cautions FCT residents

…tasks FG on early control

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, REDAN, has identified building of houses on waterways and poorly managed drainage system as causes for the recent flood in Abuja.

Vanguard had recently reported that no fewer than 116 buildings were submerged by flood in the Federal Capital Territory on Friday.

The President of REDAN, Dr. Aliyu Wamakko who made the call while addressing newsmen, weekend, in Abuja, also commiserated with victims who lost their properties to the flood disaster.

Referencing warnings by Global Warming Authority, GWA, of serious flooding in the West Africa sub region as a result of heavy rainfall this year, he called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, to, as a matter of urgency, address future flooding risks in the Territory.

He said: “We also call on the Authority to share in the grief of the victims and not to add to what has happened to them and their families because it’s not their making but a natural disaster.

“The last time REDAN visited Trademore, one of the affected areas in Lugbe alongside with the officials of the FCDA, some of houses were earmarked for demolition which were suspected to be on the waterways and the Association stressed the need for proper infrastructure and channel of drainage to address the situation.

“Since the completion of Shehu Musa Yar’Adua way, the flooding within the Lugbe axis has continued to be a problem most especially in Lugbe, Lokogoma and other communities in the area, so I believe something needs to be done by the FCT Administration.”

Dr. Wamakko also advised the residents against building houses on waterways and dumping refuse on drainage to avoid flooding

REDAN’s president assured continued support to complement the efforts of the Federal Government on ways to combat flood disaster.