Flavour set for Afrobeat festival in US Virgin Islands

The organisers of St. John Carnival, also known as the St. John Celebration, have said that Nigerian artist Flavour will be gracing the stage on the final day of this year’s event. Taking place from June 28 to July 4, 2023, the St. John Carnival is one of the most highly anticipated events among the major islands of the US Virgin Islands (USVI).

The St. John Carnival is deeply rooted in history, tracing back to the early 20th century, and represents a vibrant fusion of African, European, and Caribbean traditions. The festivities coincide with Emancipation Day, a local holiday commemorating the abolition of slavery, and 4th of July celebrating USA independence. Since 1960, the Carnival has evolved into a week-long extravaganza, capturing the hearts and spirits of locals and visitors alike.

Flavour’s inclusion in this year’s St. John Carnival lineup brings an exciting international flair to the event. Known for his infectious Afrobeat rhythms and energetic performances, Flavour has taken the global music scene by storm. His chart-topping hits and collaborations with renowned artists have garnered him a massive following worldwide.

In a press statement, the organisers noted that there will be additional performances from notable artists and attendees will have the opportunity to explore the scenic wonders of St. John.

“We are incredibly excited about this event and the caliber of talent and creativity that will be on display,” said Vikhe Lewis, spokesperson and Marketing Director USVI Division for the Festival. “Our team has worked tirelessly to curate an extraordinary lineup and create an atmosphere that will leave attendees in awe. We believe that this event will be a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences.”

On how to access the event venue and other side attractions that will make the event memorable for attendees, she stressed:”We welcome artists and revellers from across the globe to embrace the vibrant culture, music, and traditions of the US Virgin Islands. With unique blend of Caribbean charm and American convenience, visitors can enjoy all the comforts of domestic travel, as no passport is required for U.S. citizens. However, a passport is required for non-U.S. citizens”.

Adding his voice, Director Prime Music Partners, Mr Akeju Abass, lauds the organiser’s extra effort to curate an exceptional lineup of activities and create an atmosphere sure to captivate and enthrall attendees.

“I have no doubt it would be a great event. Attendees should look forward to an immersive experience that combines music, art, culture, and entertainment in a seamless and unforgettable manner”, he said.