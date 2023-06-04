Fitness means physical, mental, emotional health – Rotimi Odunlami

By Rita Okoye

Rotimi Odunlami, widely recognized as Rhotimmi grew up in Ibadan, Nigeria as a multi-faceted individual who has made a name for himself as a fitness coach, digital creator, entrepreneur, brand strategist and management. And with passion for health and wellness, he has built a brand that inspires and motivates people to live their best lives.

As a Nigerian born fitness coach, having assisted numerous individuals reach health and fitness objectives by offering tailored training programs and nutritional advice. Having understood that fitness embrace not only physical health but also mental and emotional well-being. Therefore, he adopts a full coaching approach that entails the development of healthy habits and empowers clients to assume control of their lives.

Also as a digital creator with strong online presence in addition to his work as a fitness coach, Rotimi creates content that is both informative and entertaining, using social media platforms to connect with a wide audience. His content encircle a variety of elements, including workout videos, nutritious recipes, innovative fitness and fashion videos, as well as motivational messages that inspire individuals to lead a healthier and more rewarding lives.

In a world filled with opportunities and unexplored avenues, Rotimi has established a thriving brand that mirrors his principles and convictions. Through Project60, he has developed a range of fitness apparel and accessories that encourage an active and health-conscious way of life.

His brand aims to foster a community of individuals who share a common interest in fitness and well-being, extending beyond mere product sales.

Despite a demanding schedule and numerous commitments, he remains committed to his mission of assisting others in living their best lives. He has a strong focus on personal growth and continuously expands his knowledge and skills in the field of health and wellness. Whether he is coaching clients, creating content, or developing his brand, he is dedicated to making a positive impact in the world.

Rotimi was born on the 2nd of February, 1990 and in his pursuit for academy accomplishment, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in anatomy where his area of specialization is focused on the structure and organization of the human body. This includes the study of anatomical structures such as organs, tissues, cells, and their spatial relationships within the body. He also bagged ACE Personal Trainer Certification as part of milestone accomplishment.

With a passion for empowering others on their health and wellness journeys, Tim has made a significant impact in the industry. Although yet to receive formal awards, Tim’s outstanding work has garnered notable nominations, including the Pulse Awards for Best Fitness Content Creator in 2021 and 2022, as well as a nomination for Best Fitness Coach at the Maya Awards in Nigeria.

Tim’s expertise extends beyond the digital realm, as he has authored three insightful e-books: ‘The Core Bible,’ ‘Surviving the Holiday,’ and ‘How to Eat More, Lose Fat, and Gain Muscle.’ These publications reflect Tim’s commitment to providing practical guidance and knowledge to his audience.

In addition to his written work, Tim has actively contributed to the fitness community through his various initiatives. He is the creator of the popular fitness show ‘Biggest Gainer with Tim,’ as well as the visionary behind ‘Project60,’ a transformative program designed to encourage individuals to embrace change, challenge themselves and build healthy habits in just 60 days.

As an active member of the Rotary E-club of Greater Nigeria, a distinguished organization committed to making a positive impact on communities through service and humanitarian initiatives. Tim’s dedication to making a positive impact extends beyond physical health, as he’s additionally an engaged participants in the ‘Feeding Souls Community’ and actively participates in events such as the PLP Mental Health Day and Global Wellness Day as a panelist.

Rotimi’s influence has not gone unnoticed, as he was invited as a health speaker at the Annual Tech Festival in 2022. The recognition highlights his expertise and positions him as a thought leader in the health industry. As a speaker, he has the opportunity to inspire change, connect with industry professionals, and expand his influence in the field positioning him as a go-to resource for media interviews, panel discussions, and future speaking engagements, further expanding his reach and influence beyond the festival itself.