First time 38-yr-old lawmaker, Egbedun emerges Osun 8th Assembly speaker

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A 38-year-old first time lawmaker from Odo-Otin state constituency, Adewale Egbedun, has emerged as the speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly.

He was elected unopposed after the 8th Assembly was inaugurated by the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday.

Egbedun emerged after he was nominated after he was nominated by Ibrahim Abiola of Irewole/Isokan constituency and seconded by Areoye Ebenezer from Atakumosa West and East constituency.

Another first timer, from Ife-North State Constituency, Akinyode Oyewusi emerged as the Deputy Speaker, while Kofoworola Adewumi from Ede-North, emerged as the majority leader. Three returning lawmakers from the PDP, Tajudeen Adeyemi, Ifelodun, Adewumi Adeyemi, Obokun and Olaide Ajibola, Olorunda were not elected into any principal offices.

While first timers like Adekunle Oladimeji (Irepodun/Orolu), emerged as Deputy Majority Leader, Olawale Akerele (Ilesa West) was elected as Chief Whip and Afeez Ibrahim (Olaoluwa) as the Deputy Chief Whip.

In his inaugural speech, the Speaker stressed that he will focus on reviewing outdated legislation and sponsored new bills to introduce innovative ideas for the promotion of social sector of the economy.

Earlier in his address, Governor Ademola Adeleke sought the support of the lawmakers to deliver dividends of democracy to the masses in the state.