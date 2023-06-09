First Lady Tinubu tasked on inclusive govt

Nigeria women have tasked First Lady Oluremi Tinubu to use her office in advocating for women’s inclusion in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The women in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, congratulated the first lady on her assumption of office on Monday.

They urged the first lady to support women’s groups in pushing for the office of the first lady to become constitutional and for women to be heard.

Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole, the immediate past National President, National Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ), said the new first lady should support women’s groups for the sponsorship of Gender Equity Bills.

“We want a situation where we would no longer have child marriages, where a girl-child will have a place at the policy decision-making and be more involved in activities.

“We need her to work closely with women groups, work on current projects that affect women and focus on women in the rural communities and ensure that their lives become better.

“We also need to work with whoever emerges as the Minister of Women Affairs so that we can continue to advocate for women’s right, appointments and ensuring more women win elections.”

Mrs Oluyemi Abeleje, a retired teacher, said she was glad that President Bola Tinubu won the election gallantly, adding that she was happy that the first lady would work with him in putting women’s interests first.

“I’m optimistic that the president and our first lady will do everything possible in pushing the country forward, especially by working for the interest of women.

“Our health centres need to be well equipped with modern facilities and the workers should be encouraged to work professionally.

“Our first lady should pay attention to issues that affect the women and children most. She is the ears of her husband and should listen to the cries of Nigerian women and get them to her husband to address.

“She should ensure that professions like teachers, farmers, and medical practitioners among others are focused on our women to have more training and financial support from the government.”

A businesswoman, Miss Elizabeth Ogugua, applauded the first lady for her support for her husband all the way until he won the election.

She urged the first lady to focus on development projects that would take the youths off the streets and give them jobs in order to actualise their dreams.

Mrs Christianah Adejo, a retired Police Officer, said that the first lady should encourage more women to get involved in politics.

She said that data showed that women were underrepresented at all levels of decision-making in Nigeria.

Hajia Zainab Bello, a medical doctor, urged the first lady to work with professionals to achieve her goals.

“Nigeria does not need emotion to hire people to work with, rather it needs trusted professionals who can carry out jobs without regrets.

“I have no doubt that the new first lady will support her husband in engaging capable hands, most especially the youths when it comes to appointments.

“My problem now is that we should stop engaging only those with foreign certificates and start engaging the people that actually studied in this country and voted.’’(NAN)