Firms say over ‘10,000 Nigerians living with Multiple Sclerosis’, lists symptoms, treatment 

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At least, over 10,048 Nigerians are living with Multiple Sclerosis, MS, as the disease prevalence increases in the country.

This came as Roche, foremost industrial manufacturer of branded medicines in collaboration with Neurologists and Multiple Sclerosis Awareness in Nigeria, MSAIN, commenced an exercise to raise awareness in Nigeria among citizens.

Signs and symptoms of MS include blurry vision, lack of coordination, and weakness in the limbs, muscle spasms and stiffness.

General Manager Roche Products Limited, Nigeria, Ladi Hameed, disclosed this at the commemoration of the 2023 World MS Day, with the theme:” Connections,” on Friday, in Abuja.

Roche was founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines. Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics.

The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world.

To mark the day, Roche and MSAIN released experiential footballs that imitated the signs and symptoms of MS.

Speaking, Hammed stressed the need for Nigerians to visit their Physician if they experience any symptoms as early treatment improves long-term health.

Giving the statistics, he stated, “MS affects 30,000 people across Africa, with approximately 2,800 new diagnoses every year.

“By engaging local communities through football, Roche is raising awareness of the disease and the importance of early diagnosis.

“The campaign aims to raise awareness about MS and the importance of early diagnosis by developing an experiential football that mirrors the signs and symptoms of the disease.”

By using the football, a community team, Alpha Football Club, FC, in Abuja, gained first-hand insight into how MS affects and impairs the senses.

According to Hammed; “Of the 2.9 million people living with MS worldwide, over 100,500 live in Africa with approximately 2,800 new diagnoses every year

“According to recent statistics, 10,048 Nigerians are living with an MS diagnosis.

“As disease prevalence increases, Roche is actively working with neurologists and MS patient groups to increase awareness, support the improvement of MS data and registry systems, and address barriers to accessing MS care and treatment in Nigeria and Africa.

“In collaboration with healthcare professionals and MS patient associations, Roche has developed an experiential football that imitates the signs and symptoms that people with MS experience every day, such as blurry vision, lack of coordination, muscle spasms and stiffness

“To mirror these symptoms, the football was created using heavy materials and an uneven, rough surface.

“A football was left at Astroturf football pitch in Abuja to encourage unknowing players to use the ball and experience the sensory challenges of MS symptoms.

“It can be difficult to spot the different signs and symptoms of MS, but Roche and MSAIN want to raise awareness by finding common ground.

“In Nigeria, football is a universal language. We hope this campaign will increase understanding and support for the 10,048 brothers and sisters in Nigeria who have MS.

“It shows us how the disease can make everyday activities unexpectedly hard but the support of a strong team can make a difference.

“When it comes to MS, we know that early diagnosis, good treatments and the support of the family and the community are all part of a winning

team.”

Prof. Yakub Nyandaiti, Secretary of the Nigerian Society of Neurological Sciences, stated that MS presents with different signs and symptoms which make individual experiences vary.

“Due to the fact that the signs and symptoms fluctuate, similar patterns do not occur in every patient. Early diagnosis and treatment improve acute and long-term health and well-being,” Nyandaiti stated.

He encouraged anyone with a concern to seek medical assistance from a physician, that is, to go and see a doctor.

According to Nyandaiti, “A lot can be done to help those with multiple sclerosis to have a healthy life.

“There is presently no cure for MS, however, signs and symptoms can be ameliorated successfully with several medications and research is still ongoing.

“We are glad to be working with Roche on the MS awareness campaign. It took my doctors four years to diagnose me with MS. By that point, my symptoms had already worsened and my quality of life was permanently changed,” he stated.

Bello, Founder, MSAIN, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis, said, “I used to play outside with my children, but with MS I am unable to spend as much time with them.

“It is heartbreaking that I can’t do the things I once loved. I hope that this campaign will help people like me to identify the disease sooner, so they can access the treatment that will allow them to maintain a good quality life, surrounded by their family and community.

Roche and MSAIN are part of a group of six African countries who have joined together to raise awareness for the signs and symptoms of MS, build community and connections to quality care through the MS football initiative

By fostering better awareness and understanding of MS and its associated symptoms, Roche and MSAIN’s campaign aims to increase the number of people who visit their Physician for MS diagnosis and advocate for further support for MS patients in Nigeria.