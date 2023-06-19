Firm to support FG on cleaner environment

By Dickson Omobola

Stallion Motors Nigeria has pledged to support the Federal Government in ensuring a clean environment, saying it will intensify the production of electric vehicles.

The firm, which displayed its first locally manufactured electric vehicle last week in a meeting held with the National Economic Council, NEC, told Vice President Kashim Shettima that the electric automobiles market in Nigeria appears favourable to prospective investors.

Speaking during the endorsement by NEC, Managing Director of VON Automobiles, Stallion’s auto assembly unit, Dr Harpreet Singh, said the innovation from the company was a step towards an eco-friendly green Nigeria, stressing that the sale of the Hyundai Kona EV was backed with the company’s comprehensive after sales service.

Singh said: “The Stallion Group is in full support of the moves by the government of Nigeria towards a clean environment. We have brought the Hyundai Kona EV as our support towards this initiative that would not only enhance our environment but also bring economic advantage to the market for those who also consider energy costs.”

According to a statement, the Hyundai Kona EV was projected to be the toast of Nigerian automobile enthusiasts and corporate organisations given the advantages it brings on energy costs, environmental friendliness and overall rest of mind.

The statement added that the battery-pack on full charge allows the Hyundai Kona to drive 482 km (300 miles) approximating travel from Lagos to Awka, Anambra State or from Kano to Sokoto. The battery can be recharged at home or in the office.

“Vice President Shettima test drove the vehicle in the company of the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, Jelani Aliyu. The Hyundai Kona first introduced in Lagos, Nigeria in 2020 is sold with 5 years of battery warranty and 5 years of vehicle warranty,” the statement added.