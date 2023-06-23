Firm holds one day conference for realtors in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

In a conscious effort to empower realtors in the real estate industry Luminous Hills Investment Limited, a leading real estate developer in Nigeria recently held a one-day Conference in Lagos.

The conference aimed at equipping participants with knowledge and techniques to generate income through real estate sales covered lead generation, prospecting, effective communication, negotiation strategies, and overcoming rejection which was handled by sales trainers who poured out their knowledge into the participants.

Speaking at the free Real Estate Sales Training conference themed: Grow, Evolve, Thrive, the CEO Luminous Hills Investment Limited Oluwatosin Aleriwa said: “The event, is to equip beginners and established realtors with the right knowledge to expand their horizon.”

“We organized this programme, GET Conference, for top and beginners realtors who want to make sales. For top realtors, there is a level of knowledge that they have acquired which has guaranteed the result that they have at the moment but if they want to increase the result that they’ll be getting in times to come, it is advisable to learn more.”

Explaining further, Aleriwa said, “We believe that real estate offers an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurship and income generation, and hope this training seminar will help unlock that potential for many Nigerians.”

Speaking to media people immediately after her presentation, Sales and Marketing expert, Tricia Olufemi Olumide, said: the training is to help young individuals increase their income and their capacity level. Bringing experts to teach participants expose them to different strategies and ideas, which is key to helping more people improve their earning capacity.”

Olumide noted that one of the major challenges in selling real estate is reducing purchase power that we see in the country due to inflation in everything.”

“People are looking for money to feed, and not money to buy properties or buy land. Land is now a rich man’s problem. It used to be middle class to upper class but now, it’s a rich man’s problem, but now it is a luxury because the middle class are struggling with the new hike in fuel price and hike in everything.”

The Chief Operations Officer and Project Manager, Luminous Hills Investment Limited Korede Ayeni, said

“It is an annual event tailored to realtors because we are not just a real estate company that wants to sell properties and make money, we are very passionate about our sales partners too.”

The highlights of the event were the different presentations by key industry players, experienced real estate agents and sales trainers who shared their expertise to help participants start, grow and thrive in their real estate careers.