Firm extends healthcare services to 90 communities in Edo, Delta

AT least 90 communities in Edo and Delta states are set to benefit from healthcare services being planned by Seplat Energy JV which has already designated 13 centres where the service would be provided.

The Company’s incoming Director of External Affairs and Sustainability, Chioma Afe stated this yesterday in Benin City during this year’s ‘Eye Can See’ programme which was held at the palace of the Oba of Benin palace where she disclosed that over 96,000 people in its operation areas have benefitted from the eye care programme since 2012 when it started.

Afe explained that the programme is designed to ensure the provision of eyesight through surgery of cataracts, free eyeglasses and lectures to teach people how to manage their health, including diabetes and that the Company has carried out eye surgeries on 4,218 patients and given out 45, 000 free eyeglasses to others.

In his remarks, Seplat New Energy Director, Effiong Okon, disclosed that Edo was one of the Company’s strategic States in business, assuring that the health programme would be sustained as long as the business continues.

“In Seplat, we are purpose-driven, we are here to serve. We have put down purposeful structure to ensure that the programme continues for a very long time”, he said and commended the NNPC Exploration and Production, the Health personnel and communities for their support.

On his part, the Managing Director of NNPC Exploration and Production who was represented by Mrs Emily Ajakaye, pledged continued collaboration with Seplat in execution of the health programme.

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare ll, represented by Chief Stanley Obamwonyi, said his subjects who benefitted from the programme were greatly relieved. He commended Seplat Energy and urged it not to relent in mounting subsequent programmes.

One of the beneficiaries of the cataract surgeries, Maria Aigbedo, commended Seplat for the programme where she said “But for Seplat, I would not have been able to get the finance to carry out Eye surgery. I thank the Oba and everybody”, she said.