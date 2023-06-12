Firm dismisses US investment research report on CEO 

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS — Tingo Group Incorporated, has described as untrue report of a United States Investment Research firm that its Chief Executive Officer, Dozy Mmuobuosi, fabricated some of his personal and professional history.

Describing the report as an attempt to smear the good intentions behind Tingo Group’s strides at proferring solutions to some of the multi-faceted challenges in a contemporary global environment, particularly in the African continent, the firm said it came out as soon as Mmuobuosi indicated interest to buy Sheffield United Football Club in England.

The firm in a statement made available to Vanguard, said: “The report, which contains numerous errors of fact, appears to be a deliberate attempt to undermine the positive work that Tingo Group is undertaking across various markets worldwide.

“As disclosed by Hindenburg Research, the report represents their own opinion and is designed to benefit a short position taken by them and their associates from which they stand to realize sizeable gains.

“The Company can confirm that no attempt was made to verify the allegations or otherwise make genuine inquiries concerning the information provided in the report prior to its release.

“Tingo Group confirms that it remains in compliance with the laws of the territories in which it operates and maintains the highest standards of corporate governance.

“The Company also confirms that its accounting records are accurate and correct and that its financial results are accurately reported within its financial statements and its SEC filings.

“The investor community has demonstrated its faith in Tingo Group on the basis of detailed analyses and reports prepared by leading professional advisors, financial experts and credit rating agencies. The report is a deliberate attempt to damage Tingo Group reputation maliciously and unlawfully through the issuance of false, misinformed and distorted information”.

However, throwing its weight behind the firm amidst the controversial report, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN in a letter dated June 7, 2023, announced a progression of its agreement with Tingo Mobile Limited, a subsidiary of the Tingo Group.

The letter signed by National President of the umbrella organisation for all farmers, agricultural cooperatives, and associations in Nigeria, Dr. Farouk Mudi, reads, “AFAN is pleased to announce a noteworthy progression in its lease and service agreement with Tingo Mobile Limited, a significant provider of mobile and fintech solutions in Nigeria.”