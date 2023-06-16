Fire Service: Brace up for transfers, CGF tells 320 newly promoted officers

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Engr. Abdulganiyu Jaji has told the newly promoted officers in the Service to brace up for transfers, saying elevations come with shifts in positions.

The CGF gave the charge on Friday in Abuja when he decorated the Officer in Charge of Planning and Examination Unit alongside 10 other senior officers promoted from the rank of Superintendent to Chief Superintendents of Fire.

According to statistics provided by the National Public Relations Officer of the FFS, ACF Abraham Paul, those promoted included 117 officers from Deputy Superintendent of Fire DSF to Superintendents of Fire SF; 104 from Assistant Superintendents of Fire I (ASF I) to Deputy Superintendents of Fire DSF; 28 officers from ASF II to ASF I; 64 officers from Inspector of Fire )IF) to ASF II; and seven officers who were upgraded/converted to ASF II.

According to him, the CGF congratulated and encouraged them to brace up for higher tasks and challenges that are pertinent with rising through the ranks.

“He added that their new positions will demand a more careful and discreet conduct in the discharge of their duties because to whom more is given, more is expected.

“The CGF concluded by intimating the newly promoted officers to brace up for postings, as it is in the culture of progress and growth – that no growth happens without a shift in position. It is part of every thriving organization including the Public Service”, the PRO added.