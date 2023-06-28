Financial Inclusion: UBA pioneers Braille account opening form for visually impaired

Banking hall

By Babajide Komolafe

United Bank for Africa (UBA), has launched the UBA Braille Account Opening Form, the first of its kind initiative in the Nigerian and African market, designed specifically to cater to the financial needs of the visually impaired.



Until now, this unique and special section of the society has been disadvantaged, but with this ground-breaking initiative, UBA has fully demonstrated its unwavering commitment towards providing an excellent user experience for all its customers, regardless of their individual abilities or disabilities.

The new UBA Braille Account Opening Form was launched at the UBA Head Office in Lagos, in an event that had in attendance key executive members of the bank and guests including Multi-Award Winner, Nigerian Musician, Producer, and Songwriter, Cobhams Asuquo.



While endorsing the initiative, Award winning Music Producer, Cobhams Asuquo, described the Braille account as an innovative initiative that presents UBA as a bank with a heart that pays keen attention to the needs of the blind and disabled.



Asuquo said, “Before now, we have always been at the mercy of the reader when we want to do things like open accounts for ourselves, but this account opening form has come to solve the problem of access which has previously been a huge limiting factor for people like me who are blind. With this initiative, UBA has promoted our ideal of inclusivity and has helped to put back freedom in our hands while opening us up to the variety of opportunities and options available to us.



Continuing he said, “UBA has blazed the trail, I am beyond elated, as this new initiative will send a strong note to others to replicate the same feat and make people realise that banking services can and should be done with humanity in mind. Thank you UBA for amplifying this much needed cause, I endorse this 100 per cent and I believe it is a much needed first-step that will lead to so many others.”



Speaking earlier, UBA’s Executive Director, Finance and Risk Management, Ugo Nwaghodoh, said the bank continues to look for ways to make the physically challenged and others comfortable in their life-long relationship with the financial industry.



He said, “In our quest to drive all-encompassing financial inclusion, we decided to support the visually impaired by developing a Braille Account Opening form and these special customers now have the same opportunities available to our customers. The ultimate benefit is to ensure that everybody has the right to select and choose the kind of account they want to operate, and this account opening form will go a long way to ensure this.”