FG, UNESCO harps on Freedom of Press to promote good governance 

Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew Adejo, has said the Freedom of press is essential to promote democratic constructiveness and good governance in Nigeria.

Adejo said this at the end of a two-day workshop on the Impact of Safe Journalism and Gender Equality on Democratic Governance, organised by the Nigerian National Commission for UNESCO, NATCOM-UNESCO, under the Federal Ministry of Education, in collaboration with UNESCO Regional Office, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adejo who was represented by Director, Educational Planning, Research, Development, EPRD, FME, Mr Adeleye Adeoye stressed on the need for Journalists to protect themselves when they are faced with insecurities; while emphasizing on equality in the profession, he said women should get equal opportunities.

“I must mention that Nigeria media is indeed facing myriads of challenges in fulfilling its functions as the watchdog of the society. Instances of gender inequality is also clearly visible within the media industry as female journalists continue to face significant barriers to safety, support and career progression.

“At this peculiar time in the history of the nation, freedom of press operations is essential to democratic constructiveness and good governance as all aspects of good governance are facilitated by the existence of a strong, pluralistic and independent media within the society.

“May I state here that as much as safety is a basic need for independent media, safety of women journalists as a concept has also risen to become one of the pre-eminent issues for journalism in our digital era. Democracy as a whole, is at risk if fewer women’s voices are being heard due to compromised safety. If we are to attain sustainable societies, more women from all parts of the world need to be part of the public conversation that the news media represents.” He said.

Head of Communication and Information, UNESCO Regional Office Abuja, Nuhu Yachat, in her remarks advised journalist to be truthful, and Fair when writing reports.

“At its core, democracy thrives on the principles of inclusivity, transparency, and accountability. It is through the free flow of information, a vibrant media landscape, and gender equality that these principles can be safeguarded and nurtured.

Journalism plays a vital role in this process, serving as the bedrock of democratic societies; In recent years, we have witnessed the power of journalism in holding governments accountable, exposing corruption, and amplifying the voices of marginalized communities.”

In his words, President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Christopher Isiguzo, said the increasing violence against the media hampers the free flow of information, which endangers the freedom of the press and democratic principles we hold dear; he encouraged the government, and stakeholders to cooperate with the media, so they can perform their duties as the watchdog of the society.