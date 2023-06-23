FG tasked on planting trees as safety measure for flooding

… embarks on mangrove planting in Bayelsa

By Fortune Eromosele

The Compassionate Advocacy For The Poor Initiative, CAPI has called on the federal government as well as international organizations to adopt planting trees as a safety measure for flooding.

CAPI’s Executive Director, Dr. Edet Umoh, stated this while declaring open a two-day event on mangrove planting exercise in Opume Kingdom, Bayelsa State. The exercise according to Umoh was to curb future flooding in the State and was done in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Bayelsa State.

The event which commenced on the 9th to 10th June 2023 was aimed at enhancing living on land as one of CAPI’s aims and objectives is to protect the former and serve as a frontline defense for the people and property along the coasts.

While speaking, Umoh, stressed the need for the federal government and international organizations to come to the aid of Bayelsa State; stating that over 1.3 million people have been displaced over the years.

The first day which was characterized by community engagement activities, and stakeholder dialogues on a series of topics around flooding mitigation exposed lots of challenges the Bayelsa state indigenous people are going through and lots of lives and properties lost over the years.

Also speaking, the Director Climate Change/Programs, CAPI, Rukaiya Mahmoud, said, “The black mangrove is a species of tree that can typically be found growing in coastal areas. It is characterized by its dark leaves and deep, knotted roots, which help anchor it firmly in the muddy soil of tidal flats and mangrove swamps.

“But why is this tree so important? Well, for one thing, black mangroves provide vital habitats for many different types of animals. Fish, birds, and other wildlife rely on the shelter of mangrove forests to survive, and many species use the trees as nesting sites, feeding grounds, and breeding areas.

“But the benefits of black mangroves go beyond just providing homes for animals. These trees play a crucial role in reducing coastal erosion and protecting against storm surges and other natural disasters. They also help to filter and purify the water in which they grow, removing pollutants and other harmful substances.

“In addition, mangroves are known to sequester large quantities of carbon, making them a valuable tool in the fight against climate change. By capturing and storing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, mangroves help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and slow down global warming.

“Unfortunately, black mangroves and other species of mangrove trees are under threat from a variety of human activities, including deforestation, pollution, and development. As we continue to expand and encroach upon these fragile ecosystems, we risk irreparably damaging some of the most important ecosystems on the planet.

“That’s why we must take steps to protect and preserve these vital ecosystems. We must work to reduce our carbon footprint, prevent pollution, and promote sustainable development that balances the needs of people and the environment.

“So let us remember the important role that black mangroves and other mangrove species play in supporting life on our planet. And let us commit ourselves to doing all that we can to protect and preserve these precious habitats for future generations”.

The representative of the Ministry of Environment, Mr. Wakedei Davidson Ere, Director of Climate Change, hampered on the need for stakeholders engagement stating that it was essential for success in any sphere of life.

“By involving all parties affected by decisions, we build trust, foster transparency, and improve outcomes. A structured approach that regularly checks in with stakeholders is essential, and we must commit to ongoing collaboration to achieve common goals” he stated.

The 2nd day which was Mangrove planting witnessed a lot of participants including community leaders out of which were Festus Egba Director of Forestry, Ministry of Environment, Bayelsa State, Diete-Spiff Michael O., Director, Mitigation, Ministry of Environment, Bayelsa State, Frank Azibaobeh, CAPI staff, Susan Enemughan, Asst Director, Forestry, Ministry of Environment, Bayelsa State amongst many others.