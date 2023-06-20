FG sets new deadline for Eko/Apongbon bridges reopening

The Federal Government on Tuesday set a new deadline of July 15 to complete repairs and re-open both Eko and Apongbon bridges to traffic.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, gave the hint in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after a meeting with the contractors on the project.

Kesha, rising from the meeting with Buildwell Plants and Equipment Industries Ltd, contractors handling both projects, said the firm gave expert advice on the need to complete some critical aspects.

She said there were some underlying repairs that must be completed before re-opening, to ensure durability of the infrastructure, while appealing for patience and understanding of road users.

“We had an extensive meeting today, so we all agreed that we will open the two bridges finally mid-July.

“There are some underlying works that are better for us to finish once and for all, than to open it (bridges) then after few months we now say that we still want to jerk them.

“We are aware of the discomfort the motoring public are going through at the moment but they should just bear with Federal Government.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure that the contractor finishes on or before July 15,” she said.

NAN reports that both bridges were razed by fire caused by human activities in 2022.

Apongbon Bridge was affected by fire in March, 2022 and efforts for its December completion were stalled by another fire that affected the Ijora Olopa section of Eko Bridge on Nov. 4.

The delivery date for Apongbon Bridge was extended to May 2023 because some materials for its repairs were used to start emergency repair of Ijora Olopa section.

The 4.1km Eko Bridge links the Lagos Island with Mainland. It directly links Apongbon on the Island side.

Eko Bridge had been undergoing phased rehabilitation but contract for its comprehensive maintenance was awarded in February 2022. (NAN)