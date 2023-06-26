FG, justice sector stakeholders flay use of torture in detention facilities

Nigerians in Italian prisons

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Federal Government and critical stakeholders in the justice sector, on Monday, flayed the continued use of torture in detention facilities across the federation to extract confessional statements.



FG, warned that both the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and other relevant laws guiding the prosecution of cases in the country, prohibited the use of torture and all forms of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, by all security or detaining agencies.

While commemorating the international day in support of victims of torture, FG, through the Federal Ministry of Justice, said there was need to fully implement the Anti-Torture Act so as to ensure adequate remedy for victims as well as stiff sanction for the perpetrators.



In her welcome remarks, the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Beatrice Jedy-Agba, said it was FG’s determination to address the incidence of torture in detention centers, that led to the setting up of a National Committee Against Torture, NCAT, with its members drawn from the judiciary, National Human Rights Commission, Civil Society Organizations and all the security agencies, including the Correctional Centers.



She said: “The 26th of June in every year is therefore an occasion to highlight the unambiguous and absolute prohibition on torture and all forms of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.



“It is also an opportunity to express solidarity with the suffering of torture victims and their families, and to reaffirm the need for a global commitment to rehabilitate all victims of all such abuse.

“This day is also special in other ways as well. It marks the twentieth anniversary of the entry into force of the Convention against Torture.

“As a Government Body, it behoves us to join hands against torture, and adhere unequivocally to the notion that torture is unacceptable, we must never forget its victims.

“All stakeholders, both in the public and private sectors must speak with one voice against the perpetrators of torture, and for all who suffer at their hands, in order to build a better, more humane society for all people everywhere.

“It is in fulfilment of its international obligations against torture that the Federal Government in 2009 established the National Committee Against Torture as Nigeria’s National Preventive Mechanism in line with the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (OPCAT).

“The NCAT was re-constituted in September 2022, drawing membership from Law Enforcement Agencies, Civil Society Organizations, Academia and other stakeholders, with a view to making the Committee more effective.

“I sincerely wish to thank the CSOs for their collaborative efforts, helping to provide necessary support on measures to address torture in Nigeria. Our engagements so far has already began to yield results as for the first time since signing the UNCAT, Nigeria has been able to complete a cycle of its country reporting obligations under UNCAT.

“I wish to cease this opportunity therefore, to encourage our diligent Law Enforcement Agencies to continue to take measures in combating torture in all their detention centers. I admonish you to continue to give the NCAT necessary support whenever they reach out as every action taken by the Committee is with a view to rooting out torture and ensuring that Nigeria complies with its international obligations.

“We are indeed partners in this journey and the NCAT will take deliberate proactive steps to sensitize, engage and train our officers on prevention of torture,” Mrs. Jedy-Agba added in her speech that was read by the Director, Public Persecution of the Federation, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar Babadoko.



While the representative of the NHRC, Mr. Benedict Agu, expressed the readiness of the Commission to receive petitions from torture victims, the Nigerian Legal Aid Council, said it was statutorily empowered to provide legal assistance to indigent citizens whose rights were abused.



On its part, the Avocats Sans Frontieres, ASF, otherwise known as lawyers without border, through its country Director, Angela Uzoma-Iwuchukwu, said it has handled over 1200 cases involving victims of torture across several states in the country.

She decried that despite the promulgation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, in 2015, security agencies have continued to use torture as a strategy to extract extra-judicial statement from suspects.

The ASF Director tasked FG on the political will to hold perpetrators of torture accountable.



“We have to look at the impact of acts of torture on victims. Some of them have died while others are either permanently disabled or facing psychological trauma. There are no circumstances under which torture can be permitted at all,” she added.