FG appoints FBI academy alumnus, Chukkol, EFCC acting chairman

The Federal Government has appointed Abdulkarim Chukkol as acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

His appointment followed Wednesday’s indefinite suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa by President Bola Tinubu.

Chukkol is an alumnus of the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy, Quantico, the European Centre of Security Studies, Germany, and also a Fellow of the War College, Nigeria.

The acting EFCC Chairman holds a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Maiduguri (2000) and Post Graduate Certificate in Criminal Justice Education from the University of Virginia, United States, as well as Graduate Diploma in Cybersecurity and Spectrum Management from the United States Telecommunication Training Institute, Washington DC, United States.

The spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, made the revelation in a statement,yesterday, noting that, until his new role, he was the Director of Operations of the commission.

The statement partly read: “Following Wednesday, June 14, 2023, suspension of Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission by the Federal Government, Mr Abdulkarim Chukkol has stepped in as acting Chairman of the commission.

“A pioneer staff of the commission and an illustrious member of the EFCC Cadet Course One, Mr Chukkol is a consummate and vastly experienced investigator with a specialty in cybercrime and money laundering.

“His command appointments in the commission include spells as Head of the Advance Fee Fraud and Cybercrime Sections of the Lagos and Abuja zonal commands between 2011 and 2016, pioneer commander of the Uyo zonal command in 2017 and commander of Port Harcourt Zonal Command in 2020,”

Uwujaren further noted that Chukkol has participated in several special operations with international law enforcement organisations and maintains a close relationship with Law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, UK National Crime Agency, United States Postal Inspection Service, United States Secret Service, Australian Federal Police, Dutch Police, German Police, South African Police etc.