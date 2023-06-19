Festus Pemu salutes Delta Governor on his birthday

..Your birthday is a time for reflection, inspiration, and unwavering hope.

By Paul Olayemi

The former Senior Special Adviser to former Governor Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa on Community Development, Hon Festus Pemu, has extended his warmest regards to Delta State Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on the joyous occasion of his birthday.

The Director General of Pemu Crusaders, pressure group, in a press statement today personally signed by him expressed his confidence that under Oborevwori’s leadership, Delta State is set to soar to new heights, leaving behind a trail of progress and prosperity for all its inhabitants.

“Happy birthday, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori! Today, as you blow out the candles, may your wishes be as bold and daring as the aspirations you hold for our great state. Your dedication and commitment to public service have been evident throughout your illustrious career, and now, as the torchbearer of Delta State’s future, we know you will lead with integrity, passion, and a keen understanding of the needs of the people.”

Pemu, known for his charismatic flair, continued, “Deltans, brace yourselves for an era of transformation like no other! Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is a force to be reckoned with. His vision for our state is nothing short of awe-inspiring. With a solid foundation laid by his predecessor, former Governor Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, Oborevwori is poised to build upon these achievements and take us even further.

” He understands that progress is not a destination but a continuous journey, and under his guidance, our beloved Delta State will flourish like never before.”

“With his feet firmly planted in our rich cultural heritage and his eyes focused on a brighter tomorrow, Governor Oborevwori’s administration promises to be an amalgamation of tradition and innovation. From infrastructural development to educational reform, healthcare improvements to job creation, the path he paves will undoubtedly lead to a future brimming with opportunities for all Deltans.”

As we celebrate Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori’s birthday today, let us also celebrate the birth of a new era. It is a time for reflection, inspiration, and unwavering hope. Let us rally behind our Governor and lend our unwavering support to the noble cause of building a Delta State that shines as a beacon of progress, inclusivity, and unity.

“Happy birthday, Governor Oborevwori! May this day mark the beginning of a remarkable journey, and may the steps you take lead us all to a Delta State that thrives and prospers for generations to come” he said.