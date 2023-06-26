Femi Gbajabiamila a leader and visionary at 61

Gbajabiamila

By Daniel Reyenieju

Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila, a distinguished leader and visionary, has reached the milestone of 61 years on this earth. It is with great honor and respect that I join others all over to eulogize this remarkable man.

Honorable Gbajabiamila has dedicated his life to public service and has become a beacon of hope for many. He has been a tireless advocate for the people of his constituency and has worked tirelessly to improve their lives. His commitment to the betterment of his community is unparalleled, and his leadership has inspired many.



As a legislator, Honorable Gbajabiamila has been a champion for justice and equality. He has fought tirelessly for the rights of the marginalized and has been a voice for those who have been silenced. His dedication to the rule of law and the protection of human rights is a testament to his character and integrity.



Honorable Gbajabiamila’s leadership has not gone unnoticed, as he has received numerous accolades and awards for his outstanding service to his country. He is a man of great honor, and his commitment to public service is an inspiration to all who know him.



Today, as we celebrate Honorable Gbajabiamila’s 61st birthday, we honor him for his many achievements and contributions to society. We thank him for his unwavering commitment to making the world a better place, and we wish him many more years of health, happiness, and success.



Happy Birthday, Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila!



Daniel Reyenieju, a former member of the House of Representatives writes from Abuja, Nigeria