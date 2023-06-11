Female Air Force personnel commits suicide in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

The lifeless body of a female Nigerian Air Force personnel identified simply as George was found dangling from the roof of her apartment at the Sam Ethan Air Force Base, Nigerian Air Force Logistics Command in Lagos.

However, details of the circumstances surrounding the incident were still sketchy as at 9.25 pm, today, May 11, 2022.

The incident which occurred on Saturday, May 10, 2023, was said to have thrown other Air Force personnel into confusion after an attempt to resuscitate her failed.

Sources said after her body was brought down from the rope in her apartment at Block 75, flat 8, it was taken to the 661 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Ikeja, where she was certified dead.

Efforts to reach the Public Relations Officer, Logistics Command failed as he did not pick up his call when Vanguard called.

But the Director, of Nigerian Air Force, Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ayodele Famiyiwa, confirmed the incident.

He said “It is true. The body has been moved to our hospital morgue.

“The Base Commander has set up an enquiry to investigate the circumstances that led to it”.