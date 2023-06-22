FCTA alerts residents, public on activities of fraudsters

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has alerted FCT residents and the public on the activities of scammers who created fake social media accounts in the name of senior staffers of the administration.

This is contained in a statement signed by Dr Jumai Ahmadu, Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, FCTA, on Thursday in Abuja.

She said that the unscrupulous persons had created fake social media accounts with the intent to lure unsuspecting members of the public into phantom contract deals or fake employment offers.

Ahmadu said that in the last 24 hours, two LinkedIn accounts were opened using the names of staffers of the FCTA, all with the aim of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

“One of such accounts was created in the name of the Permanent Secretary, Mr Adesola Olusade.

“Another bore the name of the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Mr Shehu Ahmed,” she said.

Ahmadu said that neither the permanent secretary nor the executive secretary had a LinkedIn account.

She urged the public to desist from responding to calls for tenders or employment openings in FCTA through the social media accounts.

The director added that the government had well established procurement and employment processes which were not publicised through social media.

She said that security agencies were in the process of unveiling the perpetrators of the felonious act.

Ahmadu however urged the public to take caution and not to fall prey to the scammers.