FCT Police receives operational items for effective service delivery

By Ezra Ukanwa

Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command have received reflective jackets, among other items from an investment firm, Skywise Group, as part of ways to commend their gallantry and selfless services.

The group also said that the FCT Police command has ensured protection of lives and properties for swift running of business over the years.

Receiving the items in his office, the Commissioner of Police FCT command, CP, Haruna Garba, expressed gratitude to the management of Skyewise Group for extending its corporate social responsibility to the command.

He said the donated materials will go a long way in enhancing the efficiency of officers of the command in the discharge of their statutory functions of providing security to the residents of Abuja and its environs.

He said: “These items are meant to enhance our job, especially during this period of rain. Our men can be at their traffic control point and the rain will start. The items will keep them on their feet. So that they can serve the public effectively.”

The Group Managing Director of Skyewise Group, Elvis Abuyere said without the support and cooperation of the police, the company will not operate seamlessly.

He expressed satisfaction with the partnership that has existed with the company and the command in the last eight years of its operation in FCT.