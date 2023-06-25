Faze, African China, others excite at Tingo’s Comedy Event

By Ayo Onikoyi

Leading veteran Nigerian superstar singers led by Faze, African China and Wande Coal showcased their stage crafts at the Tingo’s Comedy Event where comedy met music in an exhilarating atmosphere of fun, laughter and mesmerizing entertainment.

Other notable elite artistes that performed at the event were Ice Prince, KiingSax, Johnny Drille, Kevin Sapp, Reekado Banks, SacoRugged Man and Alternate Sound.

Attendees were treated to an all-star lineup of hilarious comedians who tickled everyone’s funny bones with their witty observations and zany antics.

Recognised for their pioneering tech solutions, Tingo recently extended their support to the world of comedy by sponsoring a series of remarkable comedy events, showcasing their diverse engagement beyond the technological landscape.

However, this strategic move highlights the company’s versatile nature and commitment to enhancing people’s lives beyond the realm of technology. While also using this medium to create awareness on the relaunch of the Tingopay App, Tingo understands that laughter is a universal language that brings people together, creating positive connections and fostering a sense of community.

By sponsoring the FunnyBone Comedy Event, which was recently held in Lagos Nigeria, Tingo has not only dispelled myths but also reinforced its identity as a company that values the human element in technology. In an industry often associated with anonymity and robotic efficiency, Tingo stands out by embracing the joyful, lighthearted side of life. They understand that laughter is the best medicine, even in the fast-paced world of tech.

Dispelling the Myth: Contrary to some misinformed speculations, Tingo indeed has a vibrant and dedicated workforce. Many were pleasantly surprised to see Tingo’s staff members mingling with the crowd, soaking up the laughter, and spreading joy throughout the event. It was a delightful sight to witness the people behind the company’s success, showing that they not only create incredible tech innovations but also possess a fantastic sense of humor.

Among the elite artistes that performed at the event were Wande Coal, Faze from plantation Boyz, African China, Ice Prince, KiingSax, Johnny Drille, Kevin Sapp, Reekado Banks, SacoRugged Man and Alternate Sound.

In conclusion, Tingo’s sponsorship of the FunnyBone Comedy Event has given us a glimpse into their dynamic and humorous side. By bridging the gap between tech and laughter, Tingo proves that innovation and entertainment can go hand in hand. So, the next time you encounter a Tingo product or service, remember that there are real people behind it, and they’re probably laughing along with you.