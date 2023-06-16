Father’s Day 2023: Six ways you celebrate your Dad this year

The 18th of June, 2023 marks the celebration of Father’s Day all over the world, appreciating them for their role and their sacrifices for the family.

Every year, Father’s Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of the sixth month, but unlike Mother’s Day, Father’s Day hardly gets the necessary attention it really deserves, despite the fact that Father’s love can never be underestimated.

So, this year, you can give it a try to make this day and every other day memorable for your Dad. Here are some heartwarming ways to celebrate and show appreciation for your Dad this Father’s Day.

Cook up his favourite meal

Dad has definitely had enough of the taste of your mum’s food but do you know that you actually have the closest chance of teasing his taste buds again? Yes! Think of his favourite meal that he enjoys the most and stock his freezer with it.

It could be Egusi soup, vegetables or rice and stew.

Visit and spend quality time

If you’re looking to make the best of Father’s Day in Nigeria for your Dad, quality time should be at the top of your list. You’ll be surprised that Dad doesn’t even want fancy gifts or fanfare.

Just showing up with a visit, and having a good timeout with your Dad will turn out to be so much appreciated, and it will also leave him with a sweet memory.

Plan a date

Depending on if Dad is open to finding romantic love again, you can play the matchmaker stunt. This will make your Dad feel comfortable and clear the feeling of guilt he might have about being with someone else.

However, do not forget to keep him in the loop.

Go outside

For a fact, outside is therapeutic and there better day to hit the streets with your old man than Father’s Day? You can take your Dad to your favourite spot, or his favourite spot.

Could be a good shopping mall or cinema to see a movie together. You may consider going to a club if he is the one that loves to club, as long as he likes it there.

You may also go to church fellowship together. If you’re a Muslim, you may both go to the mosque to pray together and stay back to have some reflection on the verses of the Qur’an.

Handmade cards

Now, this is the time to get creative with some DIY projects especially if your Dad has grandkids. Enlist the help of the little ones to make customized cards and write personalized messages to them. This will for sure bring smiles to his face and remind him that he’s much loved.

Remind him that you love him

If there’s a right time for him to be reminded about this vital piece of information, Father’s Day is just perfect. Either by text or calls, remind your Dad that he’s the absolute love of your life.

You’ll probably get a “thank you” or “you’re blessed” in response from him.

Create a customised playlist

Music is powerful and helps people get through tough times. If you don’t already know, here’s another thoughtful way to celebrate your widowed dad during Father’s Day in Nigeria.

You can curate a list of songs he loves. It will evoke a feeling of comfort and lift him whenever he listens to it.