Farmers-herders crisis: University don proffers solution, wants FG to implement report

By Adesina Wahab

A Professor of Nomadic Architecture, who is also the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, Prof Adedeji Daramola, has urged the federal government to visit the report of the research carried out at the Centre for Architectural Research and Development Overseas (CARDO), Newcastle University, United Kingdom and the University of Ilorin for the solutions to the farmers-herders crisis in Nigeria.

He spoke at the just concluded second national conference of the centre with the theme: “Cattle Beyond Crisis: Interrogating The Cattle Resource in Nigeria.”

The report, which formed his PhD thesis submitted to the Department of Geography, University of Ilorin, critically examined the factors to consider in ensuring the peaceful co-existence of the farmers-herders in Nigeria.

He stated further that the report clearly forecast the current challenges as a repercussion of poor handling of the situation. He identified ungoverned space as one of the critical factors militating against finding solutions to banditry across the country.

The professor of nomadic architecture emphasised that no meaningful resolution could be achieved without recourse to the farmer’s and herders mutual involvement as stakeholders.

Prof Daramola, who served as a consultant to the United Nations Habitat, called for the introduction of farmers and livestock insurance policies as the practice in India, Ethiopia and Kenya.

He concluded that the crisis is redeemable if appropriate steps and actions are taken by the federal and state governments.

The conference had a key presentation from Prof Adeniyi Gbadegesin former Vice Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University who stated that there is an urgent need to address the incessant conflicts in Nigeria in view of the economic implications.

Other speakers at the event included, Mr Babajide Otitoju, Group Head, News and Public Affairs and Journalist Hangout in TVC Television, he identified ranching as one of the globally acceptable standards of modern-day pastoralism.

Dr Murtala Ahmed Rufai from Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, identified the multifarious factors militating against the quick resolution of the crisis.

He urged the new government to show intense political will to resolve the conflict.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof Wahab Egbeyemi SAN, described the theme of the conference as apt and urged the conference to critically do justice to the issue. The host of the conference and the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Paul Ifabiyi, identified the national concern on the farmers-herders conflict resolution. He enumerated the national losses incurred as a result of the violence.

At the event were the representatives of Miyetti Allah and that of the wife of the Kwara State Governor, Dr Olufolake Abdurasaq represented by Alhaja Abibat Seidu, the Permanent Secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Tertiary Education.

In another vein, Caleb University became the first private university in Nigeria to house the secretariat of the National Association of Architecture Students (NAAS) following the successful election of its students as the President and other executive positions of the Association.

The positions won by Caleb University students are President, Justice Egwabor, General Secretary, Ayomikun Lawal, Treasurer, Mohammed Fofana, Public Relation Officer, Dieko Awoyinfa, and Financial Secretary, Dominion Olofu.

Egwabor said, “Quite simply it is humbling and exciting understanding the long history of the association and her goals. it is truly a watershed moment for me as a student in a private university and for all schools of architecture. It is also a testament to how we can change the status quo regardless of regional or political boundaries as long as the goal and focus is clear.”