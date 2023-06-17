Farmers express pain over Boko Haram slaughter of nine in Borno

A destroyed maize farm at Irigweland

….calls on Tinubu to urgently tackle protracted insecurity

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Friday night, expressed pain over Boko Haram slaughter of nine farmers in Molai axis of Borno State on Wednesday.

The National President, AFAN, Arc Ibrahim Kabir, speaking with Vanguard said the attacks are highly condemned and described them as barbaric and inhuman to kill harmless farmers while cultivating their crops to feed Nigerians.

Kabir said: “We are pained by the loss of the lives of farmers as a result of the Boko Haram attack specifically in the Molai axis of Borno State.”

However, the AFAN boss cautioned farmers to avoid areas that poses danger to them and consider their lives first

“We also caution the farmers against defying simple instructions on no-go areas clearly mentioned by security agencies as happened in the Molai incident”, he said.

However, he (Kabir) called on President Bola Tinubu, to holistically tackle insecurity in any part of the country.

“We call on President Tinubu to evolve a critical mass to address the issue of insecurity whenever and wherever it occurs.

“We urge the Tinubu administration to stem the tide of resurgence of these attacks in all parts of the country”, he pointed.

Meanwhile, ahead of the promised palliatives to cushion impact of subsidy removal, he called on the President to give priority to farmers.

“We also request the President to make much needed palliatives due to fuel subsidy removal and other subsidies on inputs comprising of seeds, agro-chemicals, fertilizers, and others to reach the smallholder farmers directly instead of through intermediaries who very often mismanage government’s good gestures to the

resource-poor farmers”, he said.