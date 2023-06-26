Fans hail Burna Boy as he wins Best International Act at BET Awards 2023

By Benjamin Njoku

Self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ Burna Boy continues his winning spree Sunday night as he has clinched the Best International Act award at this year’s edition of BET Awards.

He beat other nominees like Ayra Starr, Central Cee, Ella Mai, K.O, L7nnon, Stormzy, Tiakola and Uncle Waffles to clinch the coveted award.

Burna was not present at the award show, held at Microsoft Theatre, in Los Angeles, California, but his mother, Bose Ogulu, received the award on his behalf.

His 2022 album Love, Damini was a worldwide success, and he already took home a BET Award in the same category in 2019 and 2021.

Meanwhile, many fans and colleagues have taken to their Twitter handles to congratulate the the ‘Odogowu’ crooner.

Congratulating Burna Boy, South African fan and lawyer Barry Roux tweeted,” celebrating Burna Boy’s BET best international act win doesn’t mean hating on Uncle Waffles. The Nigerian Burna Boy is what Swaziland’s Uncle Waffles is to South Africa. Africa is One. We are brothers and sisters. We are just celebrating one of our own.”

Also, ANgxekisa tweeted “Finally someone gets it! We are one! We are proud of all the African nominees and proud that one of us won! Congratulations to Burna”.