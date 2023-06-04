Family cries for release of ex-CMD of ABSUTH, one year after abduction

By Steve Oko, Umuahia

The family of the former Chief Medical Director, CMD, of Abia State University Teaching Hospital, ABSUTH, Prof. Uwadinachi Iweha, abducted last year has appealed to his abductors to free him.

The septuagenarian was abducted on June 5, 2022, in front of his country home in Umuokpara, Umuahia, the state capital by gunmen.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday, in Umuahia, first son of the victim, Chukwudi Iweha, said they were yet to hear from their father and his abductors.

He said: “We are still looking for our father and pleading with whoever planned his abduction or his abductors to please release him to us.

“As a family, we cannot discern the motive behind this evil act or even point any accusing fingers at anybody, we have our trust in God that he will return and be reunited with us in good health.”

The family expressed surprise that security agencies have not been able to come up with any clue about the whereabouts of their father.

“The security forces have been working with us without results, but 52 weeks have passed, and they have still not been able to produce the real culprits behind this devilish act or return our father to us,” he said.

The family noted that despite efforts, including protests by some concerned groups, the whereabouts of Prof. Iweha remained unknown.

He said: “There have been several protests by the Nigerian Medical Association, Abia State chapter, which even went on a three-day strike in June 2022, due to the lack of government response.

“The Umuopara Clan Women also staged two protests over his abduction in August 2022. The community elder, HRH Godfrey Ibeakanma (Eze Ukwu I of Ezeleke), relations, and friends did their best to assist the family in pressuring the security agencies.”

The family said their father did not deserve the misery he had been subjected to.

“He returned to Abia State to serve his community and contribute his quota to its development and was repaid with this wicked act,” they agonised.

The family appealed to Governor Alex Otti “to assist us in tasking the security agencies to bring this matter to a positive conclusion.”

They also appealed to the media to help create further awareness “of our painful and traumatizing situation, with the hope that anyone with information will come forward, and it will lead to the rescue or release of our father.”

Professor Iweha was also the CMD of Abia Specialist Hospital, Amachara.

Until his abduction, he was the Provost College of Medicine, Amachara, Umuahia