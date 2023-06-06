Family angry as DSS allegedly denies medical team access to Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

…Calls for the intervention of the int’l community

By Steve Oko

The family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed fury and disappointment over the alleged refusal of the Department of the State Services, DSS, to grant Kanu’s personal physicians access to him.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu who spoke with Vanguard, explained that the team arrived Abuja following the recommendation by the DSS medical unit for the emergency ear surgery to be carried out on Kanu.

According to Kanu’s family, the team arrived the DSS headquarters and was granted permission to meet Kanu but was stopped midway while going to Kanu’s cell.

Prince Emmanuel expressed concern over the attitude of the secret police, wondering what must have informed the sudden change of mind by the DSS.

He said the family was no longer comfortable over the way the secret police is handling Kanu’s health.

” We are worried and greatly disturbed about the way DSS is handling my brother’s health. Their medical unit recommended that Kanu’s personal physicians be allowed to examine him but today when the team arrived Abuja, and was given clearance to see him but midway they were stopped.

” I don’t know why they would be asked to stop. Is it possible there is something they are hiding about his health that they don’t want his personal physicians to find out?

Kanu’s family called on the international community to prevail on the Nigeria Government to comply with court judgements concerning the IPOB Leader.

Prince Emmanuel who insisted that Kanu is innocent of the charges preferred against him, demanded his unconditional release so his personal doctors can properly attend to his health challenges.

He said that his brother should not be allowed to die in custody.