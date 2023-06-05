Fake news can destabilize Nigeria – Afuba

By Vincent Ujumadu

A public affairs consultant, Mr Ifeanyi Afuba has said that fake news is capable of destabilizing Nigeria, lamenting that it is increasingly being deployed as a tool for undermining the administration and leadership.

In an interview in Awka, Afuba observed that even though the best hands in media practice could be vulnerable to slips and omissions, deliberate dishing out of fake news must be avoided.

He said: “Fake news is marked out by the deliberate intention to deceive to manipulate minds. It’s the art of content creation by a writer, a dummy presented as news story to the public. It is media fraud.

“Those who ply the road of fake news do so either to make their publication sell; to put down perceived enemies, which could be individuals, administration or other entities; or to confer undeserved merit on themselves or their patrons.

“From whatever angle fake news comes, the fact of its private agenda means exploiting the system. By creating false consciousness in the minds of the people, barriers are created between government and the population.

“In the long run, sustained fake news against political administration stigmatizes the government and projects it as undesirable. At this stage, even the best works of such leadership will be discounted and denied as not existing in the people’s street parliament.

“We’re at a juncture where every government needs to undertake extra means to engage with the public. It requires the creative use of other structures and processes to beat back the hands of fake news.

“The reality is that social media, where fake news flourishes, is so vast and fluid, making it slippery ground for governments.

“The writer of fake news avoids specifics in order not to be caught. He avoids storylines that can easily be verified. He is often not forthcoming with details and substantiation.”

According to him, the “label of notoriety government has acquired in Nigeria makes it easy prey to the evil design of fake news.”

He stated that the conventional media method of nurturing government’s image was no longer enough to make the desired impact, pointing out that the public could identify fake news by their vague and general presentation.