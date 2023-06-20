Facts about Egbetokun, new Police I-G

President Bola Tinubu on Monday appointed Mr Kayode Egbetokun as the Acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G).

The new I-G, born on Sept. 4, 1964, was the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Force Criminal Investigation Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja before the appointment.

Egbetokun was born in Erinja, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun and enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990, as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

He had his initial training at the Nigeria Police Academy and had served for more than 26 years in the Police Force.

The new I-G holds a Bachelor of Science degree (BSC) in Mathematics from the University of Lagos.

Prior to joining the Police Force, Egbetokun was a Mathematics lecturer at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

He also hold a Ph.D from Al-hikmah University, Ilorin, and was the first Ph.D. candidate to graduate from the university’s Centre for Peace and Security Studies.

Egbetokun also hold MSC in Engineering Analysis, from the University of Lagos, Post Graduate Diploma in Petroleum Economics from Delta State University, Abraka and an MBA from Lagos State University. (NAN)