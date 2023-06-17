Eze Anaba as NGE boss, boost for social harmony in Nigeria, says Rivers Gov, Fubara

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Siminialayi Fubara of Rivers state has noted that the emergence of Vanguard Newspapers Editor, Eze Anaba, as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) would boost development media and enhance social harmony in Nigeria.

Fubara in a message Saturday through his Media Aide, Boniface Onyedi, to felicitate with the new NGE boss, commended the Guild, “For electing a man of Anaba’s calibre, seasoned journalist and professional with enormous experience.

“I pray, without a doubt that Anaba will utilize his new position as President of the Guild to promote social harmony and development of our nation.”

The Rivers governor urged editors, and members of the Guild, to put the interest of the nation first in their information management calling by upholding tenets of truth and fairness at all times in order to foster development for prosperity in the country.

He said he looks forward to partnering with the Guild to advance the development frontiers of Rivers State under his continuity and consolidation agenda and solicited their continuous support.

The governor reiterated his commitment to peace and development of Rivers as a path to take it to greater heights for the good of the people, just as he commended the NGE for holding a successful convention in Owerri, Imo State and electing new officers to pilot its affairs.