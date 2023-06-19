Experts urge use of tech to improve electricity, water supply

By Peter Egwuatu

Industry experts have canvassed the need to use technology to improve electricity and water supply in Nigeria.



The advice is coming as Vertex Next (a subsidiary of Vertex Group), Asia’s conference & exhibition platform, is scheduled to host ‘Power & Water Nigeria’ and ‘IoT West Africa’ event in Lagos next month.



Speaking on the conference, Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, said, “Embracing the IoT West Africa pioneers a connected future where tradition meets innovation, thereby creating job opportunities, empowering communities, and forging a path to prosperity for the entire sub-region.



“From cutting-edge technology to engaging discussions, both events promise to be an invaluable platform for shaping the future of power generation, distribution, storage and resources management.



The events will also feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking sessions, enabling businesses to collaborate and partner with each other driving digital transformation across the continent.”