Experts seek renewed commitment to UN SDGs

By Henry Ojelu

Experts and stakeholders in international law have called for the urgent prioritisation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, as the foundation for social, economic and infrastructure development planning in Nigeria, if the country is to effectively combat plastic pollution and advance all round sustainable green growth.

The recommendation was made at a public lecture to commemorate the 2023 World Environment Day, with the theme: ‘Solutions to Plastic Pollution’.

In his keynote address, renowned professor of International Environmental Law at the University of Oslo, Norway, and the Chairman of the IUCN World Commission of Environmental Law, Professor Christina Voigt, called on governments across the world, including Nigeria, to actively adopt two complimentary strategies to combat plastic pollution and advance the SDGs.

“First is the bottom-up strategy of adopting homegrown solutions to plastic pollution, including through clean entrepreneurship innovation, and second is the top-down strategy of adopting and implementing international instruments on combating plastic pollution,” he said

In his opening goodwill message, the President of the International Law Association (Nigerian Branch) and Vice Chair of the United Nations Working Group on Business and Human Rights, Professor Damilola Olawuyi said: “We have just seven years left for the attainment of all the SDGs, which places enormous responsibility on the new administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“A renewed commitment to the SDGs can be the foundation for attracting new global sustainability-related investments and financing, doubling our internally generated revenue and creating new green technologies and jobs that are needed to propel the Nigerian economy at these very challenging times.

“The way forward is to place the SDGs squarely at the heart of planning and decision making at all levels. As time and opportunities wait for no one, I hope the new administration will take prompt and active steps to refocus national planning on the SDGs.”