Expert calls for establishment of compliance culture in business environment

By Etop Ekanem

A compliance expert, Ewere Igbenigun, has stressed the need for business organisations to establish a culture of compliance in order to ensure sustainability of operations.

He made this call during a media chat while presenting a paper on Compliance Culture in Lagos.

Igbenigun explained that establishing a culture of compliance within a working environment requires continuous vigilance, resources and time to influence widespread change.

“As regulatory demands continue to grow, organizations need to have the resources and technological framework in place to build compliance practices into their everyday workflow,” he said.

According to the expert, who is a Director in Centrum Limited and a Compliance Analyst with Zenith Bank Limited, compliant behaviour goes hand in hand with instilling an ethical culture across an organization. He said to achieve this, the tone needs to be set from the management and down to the employees.

He said: “Business owners need to effectively and continuously communicate the expectations, policies and procedures that employees are expected to understand and practice daily, Business leaders need to be transparent about their own behaviour by setting a high standard of ethical conduct that can be filtered down throughout the organization.”

Igbenigun also stressed the need for business owners to get their employees to be well educated on the compliance culture in order to maximize their contribution to the growth of their organization, adding: “We must ensure that employees are well informed on organization’s internal and external regulations. New approaches, like micro-learning, focus on delivering training in small, specific modules is needed in order to maximize retention of information on the company’s compliance culture.”

The expert also stated that business owners should leverage technology to achieve their compliance goal. He said there is no ‘one size fits all’ approach to compliance education, so companies need to create a customizable framework that appeals to the needs and learning styles of different employees.

“E-Learning programmes that leverage interactive use cases, videos, games and quiz questions that cater to a specific user’s job function, have proven to be an extremely effective way to reach the digital-savvy employee. A system that offers administrative tracking, reporting and mobile accessibility for users is also beneficial,” he added.

Igbenigun mentioned that one way compliance culture can be entrenched into an organization is the introduction of incentives.

“By developing suitable compliance incentives, management can demonstrate their commitment to compliant and moral conduct. An employee will be more motivated if there is potential for personal and professional gain, ” he said.

Igbenigun noted that the greatest weakness a firm can have is a poor compliance culture. He stated that Management cannot supervise every staff member all the time, so the decisions and actions that staff take are largely guided by the culture the management instills.

He urged organisations to strive for the highest level of compliance culture so that if and when regulators come calling to do a spot check, they walk away with the feeling satisfaction.