‘Expect some breathtaking events from me’,Voltage of Hype declares, as he plans to thrill Nigerian fans

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA -With two back to back events in Nigeria and the United Kingdom since the beginning of the year, highly celebrated hypeman, Voltage of Hype, says there are still many gigs to unfold in the coming months.

The popular Benìn-based hypeman, whose real name is Martins Gideon Aturuemu, who just returned to Nigeria after a tour of the UK, says he is back to the grind with the planning of more events at the planning stage.

According to Voltage of Hype, his recent UK trip which was put together by Nollywood star and Social Media sensation, Nosa Rex was a huge success.

The show tagged; Nosa Rex and Friends Live in Cincert held in the cities of London, Newcastle and Manchester.

He said the events gave him ample opportunities to perform in front of large heterogeneous audiences especially Africans and Europeans who now depend on Nigeria for quality music and comedy.

He said the experience gathered from the just concluded tour will çome ìn handy in the planning and successful execution of other subsequent shows.

The popular hypeman also spoke highly of his partnerships with frontline event companies for helping him veer into production of live shows.

He also recalled that such partnerships came handy in the production of his first three shows, all hosted in Benin City.

So far, Voltage of Hype hosted his first events; 360 Signature while the other two have been held at the Rick Rex Event City.

In all of his shows, Voltage of Hype said the one held on May 17, 2023 remains dear to gist heart, tagged; Warehouse of Hype with Voltage of Hype “the Outside Edition” with performances by Zazzu crooner, Portable, DJ Neptune, Real WarriPikin, MC Edo Pikin and many other DJs and Hypemen, was a testament of greater things to come.

He urged his fans to anticipate his next moves in the coming months as he and his team are ready to the entire South South by storm with more breathtaking events as the year unfolds.