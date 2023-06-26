Expect paradigm shift in 10th National Assembly – Prof Nnamchi

By Dennis Agbo

The member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Prof. Paul Nnamchi has disclosed that the model for legislative representation in the National Assembly will get better in the 10th Assembly.



He also said that the quality of representation for his constituency in the lower House will also be exceptional with his inauguration as a National Assembly member.



Prof. Nnamchi won the February 18 National Assembly election under the platform of the Labour Party, LP, changing the narrative of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, dominance of the constituency for 24 years.

Nnamchi made the disclosure, on Sunday, during his post inauguration reception at Ako-Nike in Enugu East local government area of Enugu state.



The reception attracted dignitaries such as the former Minister of Labour and Chairman Geometric Power, Prof Bath Nnaji; the governorship of the LP, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga; members of the National Assembly across political party divides, traditional and religious leaders, constituents and many other people.



Speaking at the reception, Prof Nnamchi said that time had gone when only people with aristocratic backgrounds were the only privileged ones selected to represent the people, noting that the means and manner of the previous selection of leaders in the state and the country were reasons for ineffective representation.

He however noted that times have changed for the better, ensuring that with the tide of events, constituents should expect quality representation in the national assembly.



Nnamchi said: “The time to do the right thing is now. In this particular constituency it was known that one gets his privilege only by being from one particular place or because of one’s genealogy or because one was born by this or that, but I’m standing here before you on the symbol that all of us can be the same thing, that everything is possible, if you believe and God sanctions it.



“It is also possible that the son of nobody can be the son of somebody; it is also possible to say that he who does not know anybody can be somebody. It is also possible that your own son, if you claim it, can be a member of the House of Representatives, can be a Senator, a Governor and can be a President from Enugu state, even without a name.



“The House of Representatives is the House of the people and because of that we are meant to represent people. In the House, I have certain things I’ve mapped out to do; one is that I will be an open-door member of the House of Representatives; my people will see me whenever they want. I will run an open door policy; we’ll dialogue because the position is for all of us.



“I’ve also started the training of the youths because our own is not just about canvassing for votes but about people who will be leaders tomorrow and they are today’s children, the youths. We want to start on time to catch the youths young, catch the children, and give them good direction. We had already started training even before swearing-in.



“Infrastructure is one thing that is difficult here; we don’t have roads, Enugu East and Isi-Uzo don’t have roads and I will attract these roads where they are needed. In Education, our duty is indirect, what we will do cannot be exhausted by words of the mouth but the test of the pudding is in the eating.”