Ex-Youth President debunks alleged report of Sylva invasion of Opu-Nembe community

The former Youth President of Opu- Nembe, Mr. Theophilus Iruo has debunked online news which alleged that former Minister of Petroleum and governorships candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Chief Timipre Sylva had a hand in the Army invasion of Opu- Nembe on Friday, June 23.



Recall that the online report stated that the community linked Sylva to the invasion and sent a Save-Our-Soul (SOS) to the government.



However, Mr. Iruo in an interview said Chief Sylva does not have any control over the men of the Nigerian Armed Forces, and could not have ordered any military man on any mission when he is not the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.



He said the allegations levelled against Chief Timipre Sylva are false, mischievous, and fabricated to score cheap political goals by political opponents, as it does not reflect the true account of what happened in Opu Nembe kingdom on the night of 23rd June 2023.



Giving a true account of what transpired in Opu Nembe which can be verified from the family of the deceased, the Late Chief Nyoun Maddocks Lisbon Otorudigha (rtd Warrant Officer) said the Youth President of the community Mr. Ayerite Moses and his boys approached members of the family and allegedly demanded a substantial amount of money as security fee, threatening that they would stop the burial if the security levy was not paid.



Iruo said the son of the deceased who is a Major in the Army upon getting wind of the atrocious demand from Ayerite Moses was infuriated and alerted his colleagues who were on the ground for the burial.

Iruo pointed out that the military went after Moses Ayerite and his boys tracing them to their hideout but they escaped.



Iruo expressed displeasure that rather than owning up to their ignoble role in the invasion of the Opu- Nembe, Ayerite and his backers have decided to twist facts as part of a smear campaign against Sylva.

He recalled the recent alarm of plans of a smear campaign against Sylva raised by the Chairman of APC, Dr Dennis Otiotio, and advised the general public to be vigilant and always verify every story they see online before jumping to conclusions as more fake news of this kind would surface in the desperate bid to tarnish the good image of the Bayelsa APC gubernatorial candidate.