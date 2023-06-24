Ex-Senate spokesperson petitions IGP, demands investigation over police invasion

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Immediate past spokesperson of the 9th Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, demanding an investigation into an allegation of invading Osun state with unauthorised policemen to destabilise the state against him.

The spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed had on Monday, June 19, issued a statement in which he alleged that the Senator has invaded the state with unauthorised policemen to destabilise the peace being enjoyed in the state and also listed names of PDP leaders for arrest.

Basiru in the petition written on his behalf by his counsel, Othuke Amata, dated June 20 which was received at the Luis Edet House on Thursday, June 22, said the allegation was not only false, but an attempt to incite the public against him and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

The petition which was made available to Vanguard on Friday in Osogbo, added that an investigation into the allegation could douse the tension already generated by the allegation across the state of the possibility of using police to destabilise law and order in the state.

It reads partly, “We were reliably informed by our client that on Monday, the 19th Day of June 2023, the Spokesperson to the Governor of Osun State, one Olawale Rasheed, issued a statement wherein he accused our client and the Nigerian Police Force of importing unauthorised policemen into Osun State to create confusion, mayhem and destabilise the peace and stability of the state. The statement further alleged that our client had submitted a list of top leaders of the Peoples’ Democratic Party and Osun state government for arrest on trumped-up charges.

“In recent times, the State Government of Osun under Mr. Jackson Adeleke has been propagating false allegations against our client and other leaders of AC in Osun with the aim of instigating and/or inciting the public against them. We consider these baseless, irresponsible and provocative statements as a serious criminal allegation calculated to instigate physical attacks against our client and other members of the APC in Osun State.

“It is against this background that we consider these allegations weighty enough to warrant a thorough investigation by the Nigerian Police who in this instance was specifically mentioned and subtly referred to by the Osun State Government to be in cahoots with our client to destabilise sun State. This investigation, as stated by our client, is necessary to allay the fear that might have been created in the minds of unsuspecting citizens of the State that the Nigerian Police is partisan and also that our client is a man given to violence.

“We, therefore, at the instance of our client, humbly request that you use your good office to direct an immediate investigation into this weighty allegation of a planned invasion of Osun State with unauthorised police operatives by our client”.