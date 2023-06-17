Ex-Rep to Tinubu: Direct Nwosu to declare 1993 election result

*Also seeks IBB’s apology

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Peter Umoh has called on President Ahmed Tinubu to direct, a former Chairman of the electoral umpire in the country, Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, to declare the result of the June 12, 1993 election.

Umoh who represented Oron/Mbo/Okobo/ Udung Uko/ Urueoffong Oruko federal constituency in Akwa Ibom State from 2007 to 2011 spoke during an interview in Uyo the state capital.

He stressed that getting Prof Nwosu to declare that the presidential election result would ensure complete justice done to late M.K.O Abiola who won that election.

His words, “I commend immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari for recognising that late M.K.O Abiola won the June 12, 1993 election that was annulled by then military Head of State Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, by declaring June 12 a public holiday and democracy day.

“There is nothing wrong with giving late Abiola national honour, but I am saying that, that is not enough. So I am calling on the government in power led by President Ahmed Tinubu to direct Professor Nwosu to declare the result, for the purpose of history.

“Luckily, Professor Humphrey Nwosu who was the then Chairman National Electoral Commissíon (NEC) has published a book containing that election result.

“There is nothing wrong in Government, getting him to formally declare that election result so that government can take care of families of those who would have been holders of that Office of the president, and the Vice presidential candidate”

The one time Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, also advised the government in power to call on the former military Head of the State that annulled that June 12 election, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida to apologise to Nigerians on behalf of his administration.

“President Tinubu should also get the then military President Babangida to formally apologise to Nigerians on behalf of his government. You will agree with me that telling IBB to apologise to Nigerians is the proper thing to do.

“People make mistakes in their lifetime and this is an opportunity for him to admit to that mistake and say he is sorry. For the sake of justice that apology is very, very important to Nigerians”, Umoh stressed.