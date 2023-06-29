Ex-President’s wife, son arrested over money laundering in Zambia

By Biodun Busari

Zambian police have arrested former President Edgar Lungu’s son and daughter-in-law on charges of money laundering and possessing property believed to be proceeds of crime worth more than $5 million.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga also disclosed that Dalitso Lungu and his wife, Matilda, have been arrested in their capacity as directors of Saloid Traders Limited.

Hamoonga said they were accused of owning 69 motor vehicles and other properties believed to have been proceeds of crime in the country, according to VOA.

However, Patriotic Front Party has described the move as continued persecution of Lungu’s family by the government.

In a statement, the police said, “Police have arrested and charged Dalitso, aged 36, and Matilda Likando Milinga, aged 36, for the offence of possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime, contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act of 2010.”

“Dalitso Lungu has also been arrested and charged for the offence of money laundering. The duo has since been released from police custody and will appear in court soon,” said Hamoonga.

The arrests come a week after Zambian authorities announced the seizure of some 20 properties linked to Dalitso, former President Lungu’s wife, Esther, and daughter Tasila.

Brian Mundubile, one of the lawyers for Dalitso and his wife, confirmed the arrests and charges.

Mundubile also confirmed Tuesday on WhatsApp to VOA that his clients have since been released on bail pending a court appearance soon.

He added that the Lungus should be accorded the dignity of their status as the former first family.

