Ex-PDP chair supports Tinubu on fuel subsidy removal

Pic.5. Motorists queue to buy fuel at NNPC Filling Station in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/23). 01868/31/5/2023/Jimah Suleman/NAN

By Steve Oko

Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, Senator Emma Nwaka, has supported President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on fuel subsidy removal.

Nwaka who spoke with Vanguard in Umuahia, said that although the subsidy removal could trigger economic hardship on the people, the action, in the long run, be in the interest of the masses.

The third Republic Senator who described fuel subsidy as a drainage pipe through which only privileged few syphon public funds, urged members of the public to see beyond the initial discomforts of the policy.

” I think that fuel subsidy should go as it has become a pivot for grand thievery.

“The removal no doubt will come with unsavoury consequences in the short term but I believe with time, depending on how the savings from the move is utilised, we all shall be happy for it.

“If they re-loot it, too bad but if it addresses the social needs of the man in the street, all well and good.

” For now, fuel subsidy is a kind of arbitrage which the high and mighty who are already stupendously rich corner for themselves.”

According to him, the high cost of petrol is traceable to the high landing and distribution cost of the essential commodity.

Senator Nwaka expressed hope that the cost of fuel would stabilise by the time Dangote local refinery begins full operation.