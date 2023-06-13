Ex-Minister, Ramatu, hails new Reps Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas

Tajudeen Abbas

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

FORMER Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria and Onyize Of Ebiraland, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has congratulated Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu following their victory as the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.

Aliyu made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday.

She thanked President Bola Tinubu for the free and fair process that delivered the great leader of capacity.

“I extend my warm congratulations to a deserving Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas (Iyan Zazzau) and the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Okezie Kalu on their momentous emergence as leaders of the 10th House of Representatives.

“Your resounding mandate is a testament to an overwhelming faith in your capacity and diligence over the years, and I am confident that it will manifest in your leadership of the 10th House of Representatives, ” she said.