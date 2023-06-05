Ex-millitant leaders ask Tinubu to resolve issues of agitation

…. Call for appointment of Delta Ijaw as Amnesty boss

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

FORMER Commanders of the Movement for Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND, have called on President Bola Tinubu to tackle unresolved issues that led to agitation across the region.

The group also tasked the President to appoint a Delta Ijaw indigene as the next Administrator of the Amnesty program.

The former militant leader’s demand was contained in a press statement after the leaders met in Warri.

They congratulated the President for a successful inauguration. Lol

The statement signed by Mr Josiah Oyakonghan a.k.a Commander Oyimi I, Chairman of MADND, Sokere Ekpos, Secretary General of MADND and former Commander of MEND, Freedom Ochuko alias Pressure, PRO of MADND tasks the President to reawaken the spirit of patriotism.

The statement read in part, “We heartily convey our warmest congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and urge him to circumvent and lead our country that is the most populous black nation to reawaken the spirit of patriotism of a country that is in a precipice of obvious economic challenges, insecurity and the ambers of discords that are existential threats to our republic.

“His Excellency must lead with example, Nigerians expect more, we in the Niger Delta particularly expect more from his administration because we have been grossly misrepresented and underdeveloped even with our abundant economic contributions to the Nigerian State.

“We are still economically backward with no good roads, schools, or education to enjoy our common patrimony as well as even the little benefits we achieved through the Niger Delta Struggle like the Amnesty Program and other parastatals we couldn’t taste. Enough is enough of this avoidable oppression! We will not keep quiet anymore.

“The issues that led us to take up arms against the Nigerian State are still not addressed. They are still conspicuously present. Resource control, environmental degradation, and lack of policies and political inclusion.

“Above, were some of the few issues that led us to take up arms against the Nigerian State before former President Musa Yar’ Adua of blessed memory proclaimed Presidential Amnesty.

“Sadly, the Ijaw people from Delta State, have still not been appointed either as Coordinator or Interim Administrator of the Amnesty Program, and Camp 5 was the epicentre of the Niger Delta Struggle.

“So, we use this medium to appeal to the President to appoint the next Coordinator or Interim Administrator of the Amnesty Program from the Ijaw ethnic nationality in Delta State who is conversant about the proclamation of the Presidential Amnesty.

“Delta State Ijaws are peace lovers, and they will continue to maintain the peace for the progress of this administration, the unity and development of the country.

“We also appeal that Mr President should attend to the other pressing issues before us that are not captured in this statement, aside from appointing an Ijaw person from Delta State as either Coordinator or Interim Administrator of the Amnesty Program.

“His Excellency can see the positive contributions of what Tantita security outfit is doing to protect oil facilities, a company that is owned by an Ijaw man from Delta State, who is tirelessly working for the peace of the Niger Delta and the economic growth of the country.

“High Chief Government Ekpemupolo a.k.a Tompolo who was the leader of the Niger Delta Struggle is doing a great job. We have always put the country first, and this time around, Delta Ijaws should be rewarded with a befitting political office and the Presidential Amnesty Program.” It added.