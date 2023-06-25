Ex-militants to Gov Eno: Float security outfit  to tackle Sea piracy

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

EX-MILITANTS in Akwa Ibom State have expressed concern over the incessant attacks on fishermen in the state and called on governor Umo Eno to float security outfit to secure and check the activities of Pirates terrorising the watersways.

The Leader of ex-militants, General Nico Sintei, who made the call while interacting with newsmen at the weekend in Uyo, said without the security outfit in place, sea pirates would continue to see Akwa Ibom as a safe haven.

General Sintei, noted that some state governors in the Southern region of the country including Delta and, Bayelsawere able to reduce the issue of sea piracy to the barest minimum after floating their own security outfit.

He decried a situation where unidentified gunmen suspected to be sea pirates terrorising the waterways in to the State to kidnap prominent citizens especially political and religious leaders and whisk them away to unknown destinations in recent times.

His words: “The issue of frequent attack of Akwa Ibom fishermen on the high sea over the years has become so alarming these days. And the security challenge has seriously affected fishing business in the state.

” As we speak many fishermen no longer go fishing because whenever they go to the high sea to fish, the sea pirates will attack them, seize their outboard engines, and then asked to pay money before their Engines would be released to them.

“Even, sometimes, after collecting the money they will still not release the outboard engines to the fishermen. They also kidnap fishermen for ransom. And those terrorising Akwa Ibom waterways come from Rivers, Bayelsa, and Delta.

“Before, the rate of sea piracy in those states was more alarming and worse than what we are experiencing in Akwa Ibom today. But what what government of Bayelsa and Delta states did was to float Security outfits combining security agents and people that understand their terrain.

“And they were able to reduce sea piracy to the barest minimum. That’s why, we the ex-agitators are calling on governor Umo Eno led admininistration to float similar security outfit to check activities of sea pirates who now see this State as a safe haven to operate, because it doesn’t have a security outfit”

Sintei, also called on governments to look into the of non inclusion of the state and Cross River State from the Pipeline Surveillance contract, aimed at tackling Oil theft and pipeline vandalisation in oil producing States of the Niger Delta region.

“Akwa Ibom and Cross River States are the only two out of the Nine (9) Niger Delta oil States not included in the Surveillance contract. I don’t know why, so I am calling on both Akwa Ibom state and Federal governments to look into it. These states are part of oil producing States”, General Sintei appealed