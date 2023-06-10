Ex-London Met Police Doctor, Gbadebo Longe chairs YPF 3rd democracy lecture

The 3rd edition of the annual Democracy Lecture powered by Yoruba Professionals Foundation, YPF, will hold on Monday June 12, 2023.

In a statement by its Director of Media and Investment Promotions of the group, Mr. Sola Fayemi, the 2023 edition of the democracy lecture would be chaired by a former UK based Medical Practitioner, Dr. Gbadebo Longe.

The lecture themed ‘Building a Prosperous Yoruba Land Through Technology, Medicine, Creativity and Smart Agriculture’, will be held through the ZOOM network by 7pm.

Expected Keynote Speakers at the Lecture are Special Adviser on Agriculture and Agribusiness to the Government of Ekiti State, Mr. Ebenezer Boluwade; an International Investment Expert and pioneer Chief Executive Officer of Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA), Mr. Boye Oyewumi and a renowned United Kingdom (UK) based Physiotherapist, Dr. Adekunle Ademola.

The statement reads: “We urge all Yoruba people and friends of Yoruba People within and beyond the shores of Nigeria to connect with us as we brainstorm on how we can innovatively create wealth and prosperity for our people through medicine, sciences, technology, agriculture and creativity.”

YPF is a Pan-Yoruba Professional group whose objectives are to promote Knowledge-based entrepreneurship, cultural values, smart agriculture and civic education in the Yoruba region of Nigeria.