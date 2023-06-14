Ex-Law students leader lauds emergence of legislative leaders in NASS, DTHA

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A former National President of the Delta State Law Students Association of Nigeria (DELSAN), Fortune Toma Esq. has lauded the emergence of Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, and Hon. Arthur Akpowowo as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA).

Besides. he also hailed the election of Rt. Hon.Benjamin Kalu as Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, describing him as a seasoned lawyer, legislator and politician with a brazen knowledge of legislative processes and messianic leadership acuity.

A statement by Toma issued on Wednesday praised the decision of the DTHA to choose “men of proven integrity and leadership acumen to lead the legislature in the state” as he noted that Guwor who is the member representing the Warri South West constituency of the state had proven himself to be one of the most vibrant members of the last House, having keenly supported the former Speaker turned Governor, H.E Sheriff Oborevwori in bringing “unparalleled” legislative reforms to the state.

He said “I have no doubt that Rt. Hon. Guwor will perform excellently as Speaker. Hon Guwor is such a humble man who gets the job done and never puts personal or selfish interests above the interests of the state..”

While recollecting the immense support DELSAN received from both leaders during his time as National President, he urged the newly elected Speaker and the Deputy Speaker to continue to support the Delta State Law Student Community and the youth community in the state at large, “being youths themselves, the role of the youths in legislative processes and governance cannot be overemphasised, forming a major part of the working population in the state, youths are the hallmark of innovation and can play a major role in delivering legislative and policy reforms to the state.”

On Kalu, Toma recalled the role he played as Spokesperson of the 9th House in resolving some of the “most contentious issues in perhaps the most challenging times in the nation’s history in the past four years.”

He urged the Reps leader to “embody doggedness, resilience, ingenuity and industry in carrying out his newly bestowed responsibilities.”