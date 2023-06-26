Ex-FCT Minister makes clarifications on official cars

Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu mni FCT minister of state.

Former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, said weekend she has returned all officials vehicles in her possession to government pool.

According to her, the clarification became necessary, in view of reports that she refused to return the official cars assigned to her by the FCT Administration during her days as minister.

Dr. Aliyu, who said the reports were meant to smear her politically and dent her integrity rating, revealed that she had since returned all the vehicles in her possession to Life-Camp, the official residence of the Minister of FCT.

In a statement Aliyu personally issued on Sunday, she said there were well established evidences to prove that all the vehicles had been returned to the appropriate quarters, describing the reports as unfounded, untrue and an imagination of the writers who were out to ruin her reputation that she took time to build over the years.

The statement read: “There are misleading reports in the media pointing at official vehicles assigned to me by the Federal Capital Territory Administration during my days as Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, which the public must know the truth, not the fiction.

“All the vehicles that were assigned to me are no longer in my custody, I have since returned them in good condition to the official residence of Minister of the FCT in Life-camp, anyone who doubts should go there and verify, as well reach out to the FCT Administration for more clarifications.

“I am miffed by the unfounded reports apparently sponsored by weak minded individuals to undermine my hard earned academic, political, family and public reputations.

“Indeed, as a female politician standing tall in the society, some persons must adverse me, but it should be in a concise manner, facts based than to weaken me insidiously

“While the allegations of hijack of FCT pilgrims slots is the writers’ imagination, because the official procedure adopted by organs responsible for Pilgrimage affairs cannot be subverted.

“Our preparations and ratings in the FCT Pilgrims Board while I was holding sway, received positive commendations in the preceding years.

‘’After my departure from office, my influence on the operations and its success is no more. Even then I had to go out of my way to insist a better accommodation be provided when I became aware of the challenge faced by some of the Pilgrims in the past.

“On my aides still in FCT Administration, I do not have any aides still in the Administration. The letter of appointment issued by the FCTA to Special Assistant on Special Investment Programme (SIP) will be terminated in August 2023, while the Special Assistant on Climate Change is a staff of FCTA, who I engaged within the system as a cost cutting measure while in office. Both are employees of the FCTA, not mine.”