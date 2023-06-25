Every decision I make, for progress, well-being of Lagosians – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has expressed his commitment to the progress and well-being of the residents of Lagos.

He made the commitment in his birthday message on Sunday, while marking his 58th birthday.

According to him, every decision he makes and every initiative he undertakes is driven by his dedication to serving the people of Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu expressed his gratitude to God for the gift of life and thanked his wife, family, and everyone who has been a part of his journey.

The governor acknowledged their love, support, and unwavering belief in him, which he said had been his pillars of strength.

He also expressed his appreciation to the people of Lagos for their support, constructive feedback, and resilience and emphasised the importance of working together with residents to achieve remarkable milestones in the state.

“Firstly, I want to thank my amazing wife and family. Your love, support, and unwavering belief in me have been my pillars of strength. I am blessed to have you by my side as we navigate this incredible journey together.

”I am also thankful to acknowledge the zeal and passion that drives me to serve Lagos diligently.

”Every decision I make, every policy I implement, and every initiative I undertake is fueled by my dedication to the progress and well-being of every Lagosian.

”On this special day, I want to extend my gratitude to the wonderful people of Lagos. Your support, constructive feedback, and resilience inspire me to work harder every day,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that with residents of Lagos working together with government, remarkable milestones had been achieved.

”I am excited for what the future holds. May we continue to prosper, may our state flourish, and may our unity remain inviolable,” he added.

Looking towards the future, the governor expressed his excitement and extended his wishes for prosperity, flourishing, and unity in Lagos.

He thanked everyone for the warm birthday wishes and expressed his dedication to another year of service, growth, and transformation for the state.