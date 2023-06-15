EU tasks Tinubu with providing enabling environment for private sector

The European Union flag

The European Union (EU) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to help in the creation of an enabling environment for the private sector to operate and thrive.

The Head of the European Delegation to Nigeria and Economic Community of West African States, Samuela Isopi said made the call on Thursday while briefing journalists on the coming Afro-Euro runway in Abuja.

The runway which is scheduled for Friday, June 16 is organised by EU member states in collaboration with the Abuja Fashion Academy.

Isopi stated that the EU has made preparation to partner with Tinubu’s administration to ensure the success of the private sector, especially in the area of fashion.

She noted the EU would be working with Nigerian institutions to build the fashion industry.

Isopi stated, “I hope the new administration will help partner with the private sector to help create an environment where we can really help the sector in general.

“Textile is one of those because it really creates a lot of jobs. So this is our first objective.

“My role and that of our member states is to create the platform and then it is up to the Nigeria private sector and of course private companies from Europe.”

Speaking on the coming Afro-Euro runway, Isopi said, “The very first edition of a special event, the afro Euro runaway fashion show will hold on June 16, 2023.

“When I arrived in Nigeria a few years ago, I said we should try and see how we can really facilitate dialogue between cultures using fashion.

“Together with our partners, we were able to put together what I consider to be an extraordinary initiative because it brings together so many talents.”

Speaking at the event, a popular fashion designer, Paolo Sisiano, commended the seven finalists, urging them to take advantage of the opportunity given to them.

“I want to appreciate the EU for this because it is such one realistic opportunity for the seven designers that are going into this.

“It sort of propels the next five years of your life and you need to take advantage of it. Nigeria is aware of talents and there are so many things that we bring into fashion in terms of innovation,” Sisiano said.